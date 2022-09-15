Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam to lead; Shaheen Afridi included

Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam to lead

Fresh after missing out on the chance to land their third Asia Cup title, Pakistan have finalized their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The team led by Babar Azam includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury.

19-year-old sensation Naseem Shah has also been included, whereas regular faces like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan have also made the cut. Interestingly Hassan Ali has not been named in the main roster having missed an important catch during last year's World Cup semifinal clash against Australia.

Pakistan have named a 15-man squad, with Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani part of the travelling reserves.

READ| Kamran Akmal reveals he asked Babar Azam to 'reach Virat Kohli's level first' before taking up captaincy

Top-order batter Shan Masood has been called up for the first time in the T20I format. Wasim Junior has also been included after he completed his recovery which had ruled him out of Asia Cup.

Shaheen is still undergoing his rehabilitation in London and he will directly join the squad in Brisbane on 15th October as per a media release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan have a decent record at the T20 World Cup. They won the title back in 2009, finished runners-up in 2007, and featured in 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals.

READ| 'Kohli might just take retirement after..': Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction about Virat

The Men in Green open their World Cup campaign against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in Melbourne on October 23.

Pakistan squad for the T20 WC:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir.

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani