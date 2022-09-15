Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam to lead; Shaheen Afridi included

Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday confirmed the travelling party which will take part in the T20 World Cup 2022 under Babar Azam's leadership.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam to lead; Shaheen Afridi included
Pakistan announce squad for T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam to lead

Fresh after missing out on the chance to land their third Asia Cup title, Pakistan have finalized their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The team led by Babar Azam includes Shaheen Shah Afridi, who had been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022 due to injury. 

19-year-old sensation Naseem Shah has also been included, whereas regular faces like Shadab Khan and Mohammad Rizwan have also made the cut. Interestingly Hassan Ali has not been named in the main roster having missed an important catch during last year's World Cup semifinal clash against Australia. 

Pakistan have named a 15-man squad, with Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani part of the travelling reserves. 

READ| Kamran Akmal reveals he asked Babar Azam to 'reach Virat Kohli's level first' before taking up captaincy

Top-order batter Shan Masood has been called up for the first time in the T20I format. Wasim Junior has also been included after he completed his recovery which had ruled him out of Asia Cup. 

Shaheen is still undergoing his rehabilitation in London and he will directly join the squad in Brisbane on 15th October as per a media release from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Pakistan have a decent record at the T20 World Cup. They won the title back in 2009, finished runners-up in 2007, and featured in 2010, 2012 and 2021 semifinals. 

READ| 'Kohli might just take retirement after..': Shoaib Akhtar makes bold prediction about Virat

The Men in Green open their World Cup campaign against Rohit Sharma-led Team India in Melbourne on October 23. 

Pakistan squad for the T20 WC:

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir. 

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Oppo F21s Pro launched in India: Price, Features and Specifications
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.