The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, which will be held in Pakistan and the UAE. Mohammad Rizwan will captain the team, with Salman Ali Agha as his vice-captain. The squad includes four fast bowlers: Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, and Naseem Shah.

Leading the spin department will be Abrar Ahmed. Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, and Fakhar Zaman are the only players remaining from the squad that won the title at The Oval in 2017.

This same team will also compete in a tri-nation ODI series against New Zealand and South Africa, taking place in Lahore and Karachi as preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The PCB has made four changes to the 15-player squad that last played in an ODI series in South Africa. Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, and Sufyan Moqim have been replaced by Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, and Saud Shakeel.

Fakhar Zaman, who notably scored a century in the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India, has made his return to the squad after recovering from injuries and illnesses that sidelined him from international cricket since June 2024.

Fakhar had previously faced criticism from the PCB for a social media post in support of Babar Azam after Babar was left out of the Pakistan squad for the last two Tests against England.

Asad Shafiq, a member of the National Selection Committee, has suggested that Babar Azam might open the batting for Pakistan alongside Fakhar Zaman.

“Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel, depending on various factors such as conditions, opposition and match strategy. Both players are highly capable at the top of the order, with Babar being particularly seasoned in the role, regularly opening in T20Is and also excelling in the Cape Town Test by scoring two half-centuries in Saim Ayub’s absence," said Asad Shafiq in an official release.

Saim Ayub, who sustained an injury during the Cape Town Test against Pakistan, has officially been ruled out of the upcoming Champions Trophy as he continues to recover. His condition has not improved enough for him to take part in the tournament.

“Saim Ayub has not been included in the squad due to an ankle injury, but we remain optimistic about his recovery. We understand how much he was looking forward to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and recognise how devastating it must be for him to miss a global event, especially when he is in such exceptional batting form. However, as a valuable asset to our team, we are committed to prioritising his long-term health over making any rushed decisions," said Asad Shafiq.

Pakistan squad for the Champions Trophy: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Hasnain.

