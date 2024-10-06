Pakistan announce playing XI for first Test against England, star player returns

The first two Tests are scheduled to be held in Multan, with the final Test set to take place in Rawalpindi.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its playing XI for the upcoming first Test against England in Multan, showcasing a mix of notable comebacks and strategic selections. Shaheen Shah Afridi has been reinstated to the team, spearheading a formidable three-pronged seam attack alongside Naseem Shah and Aamir Jamal. Both Shaheen and Naseem make their return to the playing XI after being absent in the second Test against Bangladesh. Aamir Jamal, who was initially part of the squad for the Bangladesh series but missed out due to a lack of fitness clearance, has also been included in the lineup.

Jamal's inclusion holds particular significance, given his outstanding debut Test series nearly a year ago, where he claimed an impressive 18 wickets in three Tests against Australia, making him the second-highest wicket-taker behind Australia's Pat Cummins. Furthermore, Jamal showcased his batting prowess by scoring a resilient 82 runs from the No.9 position in the third Test in Sydney.

In order to accommodate these changes, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, and Mir Hamza have been omitted from the playing XI. Shahzad, who delivered a standout performance in the second Test against Bangladesh by taking 6-90 and putting the visitors in a precarious position at 26-6 before their remarkable comeback, unfortunately did not make the cut this time around.

According to Wisden, Spinner Abrar Ahmed has secured his position in the XI, while the top seven batters have remained the same from their last match. On the other hand, England revealed their playing XI a day prior, confirming the absence of their captain Ben Stokes due to a hamstring injury.

At present, Pakistan is ranked eighth in the World Test Championship standings, while England holds the fourth position.

Pakistan playing XI for the first Test against England: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed.

