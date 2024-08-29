Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, Vinesh Phogat: How much did brand value of star athletes jump after Paris Olympics?

‘Ma’am help kardo’: Woman accuses Zomato agent of flashing during late-night delivery; company takes action after...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Memory Cleansing, Emotional Healing: Upcoming Forgiveness Festival Paryushan 2024 & Launch of Exclusive Karma Exhibition

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Days after ex-IAS trainee Puja Khedkar case, UPSC to use this method for candidates’ verifications

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

Seven side effects of drinking chia seeds water daily

8 animals that have jobs

8 animals that have jobs

6 actors who own land on moon

6 actors who own land on moon

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

MP News: महिला पुलिस अधिकारी या दरिंदा? थाने में दादी-पोते को बेरहमी से पीटा, viral हुआ video

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

तालिबान के साथ ट्रैवल इन्फ्लुएंसर को फोटो लेना पड़ा महंगा, सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर हो रहीं ट्रोल

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

Viral Video: सऊदी अरब के मक्का में गिरी आसमानी बिजली, खौफ में डूबे लोग बोले- खुदा का कहर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

Gurpreet Ghuggi reveals why he's not working in Bollywood: 'Yahan zyada time de ke...' | Exclusive

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

India's richest actress, worth Rs 4600 crore, has no hit in 15 years, richer than Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Katrina, Aish

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

Jaya Bachchan reveals if she is fine with Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha working together in films: 'It will be more like a...'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped

The second Test is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 30 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2024, 06:44 PM IST

Pakistan announce 12-member squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh, star player dropped
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan announced their 12-man squad for the upcoming second Test against Bangladesh on Thursday, August 29. In a significant decision, the team management opted to replace left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi with wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed. Additionally, Mir Hamza has been included in the 12-man squad.

Afridi's performance in the first Test was not up to par, as he only managed figures of 2/88 in 30 overs. It is worth noting that Pakistan had relied on a four-pronged pace attack in the first Test, which included Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Khurram Shahzad, and Mohammad Ali. Consequently, the team found themselves depending on the part-time spin trio of Agha Salman, Saim Ayub, and Saud Shakeel.

However, the strategy proved to be unsuccessful as Bangladesh successfully secured a significant 117-run lead in the first innings, thanks to an impressive innings of 191 by Mushfiqur Rahim. Pakistan faced further challenges in their second innings, as they struggled against the spin duo of Shakib Al Hasan (3/44) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4/21), who collectively took seven wickets and dismissed the hosts for a mere 146 runs.

Consequently, Pakistan set a modest target of only 30 runs for Bangladesh in the fourth innings, which they effortlessly achieved in just 6.3 overs, resulting in their historic first Test victory over their Asian rivals. In light of the lessons learned from the first Test, the team management decided to include wrist spinner Abrar Ahmed for the upcoming second Test.

Abrar Ahmed, a 25-year-old with 38 wickets in six matches at an average of 31.07 and an economy rate of 3.63, brings a promising record to the team. Additionally, Mir Hamza is being considered for a spot in the playing XI for the second Test, having taken nine wickets in five matches. However, it is unlikely that he will be selected, as the experienced seamers are expected to retain their positions.

The second Test is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 30 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Pakistan is determined to avoid a disappointing 0-2 series loss against Bangladesh, who are eager to secure a historic series victory.

Also read| CSK's edited image featuring MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja ignites social media frenzy

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet beauty queen who quit modelling for UPSC exam, faced poverty, couldn’t pay coaching fees, failed thrice then...

Meet beauty queen who quit modelling for UPSC exam, faced poverty, couldn’t pay coaching fees, failed thrice then...

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL rolls out recharge plan with 150 days validity, 4G data at just…

Big challenge for Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio as BSNL rolls out recharge plan with 150 days validity, 4G data at just…

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Rajinikanth's 18-year-old grandson Yatra makes his film debut in dad Dhanush's movie, not as actor but...

Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

Gujarat: 15 killed, over 11,000 relocated amid massive flooding after heavy rains

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

ATTENTION Jio, Airtel, Voda users: Unlimited calling, data plan may be discontinued due to....

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

5 symptoms of colon cancer to never ignore

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

From Naukuchital to Solan: Top 5 hill stations in North India for a weekend rewind

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

Foods that can develop cancer-causing chemicals when overcooked

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

One of the biggest box office flops lost Rs 1100 crore, studio boss was fired, director went in hiding, star disappeared

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

Only actor to beat Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir at box office; gave more hits than all 3 combined, made Rs 6000 crore in...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement