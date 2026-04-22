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Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive in drug test; PCB launches investigation

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has landed in controversy after reportedly returning a positive drug test. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the test and potential violations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 22, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz tests positive in drug test; PCB launches investigation
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Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is facing serious questions after testing positive for a recreational drug, and it’s become a big talking point in the cricket world. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has kicked off an official inquiry after the International Cricket Council (ICC) flagged the issue. PCB officials say they’re following the standard process and will update the ICC soon about what they find.

This situation has already changed Nawaz’s professional plans. He was all set for a T20 Blast stint in England with Surrey — talks were in the final stages, and he was expected to join the squad from late May through mid-July. Once the drug test came to light and the investigation started, that deal fell through. Nawaz had already secured a No-Objection Certificate from the PCB, but the revelations brought everything to a halt. Surrey hasn’t said anything publicly — they’re waiting to see how things play out.

Sources say the positive test comes from a sample taken during the T20 World Cup earlier in the year in Sri Lanka. Nawaz played all seven matches for Pakistan in the tournament, chipping in with both bat and ball, but not posting any standout numbers — 15 runs with the bat, seven wickets. Pakistan’s campaign ended in the Super Eight stage.

Back home, Nawaz hasn’t stepped away from the field. He’s kept playing in the Pakistan Super League for Multan Sultans. In a recent game in Karachi, he bowled three overs but didn't take a wicket as his team came out on top. The ICC is keeping quiet for now, so players and fans are left waiting for the next update.

If the drug test is confirmed and the inquiry goes against him, Nawaz faces possible penalties under the PCB’s anti-doping rules. The specifics depend on what the investigation finds.

This isn’t the first time Pakistan cricket has dealt with something like this. Back in 1993, four top players — Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Aaqib Javed, and Mushtaq Ahmed — faced arrest over marijuana charges while on tour overseas, a reminder that off-field controversies aren’t new for the team.

With Nawaz’s case under a microscope, everyone’s waiting for the PCB to finish their probe and spell out what’s next. Expect more details soon.

Also read| IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi eyes 500-run milestone as LSG, Rajasthan Royals seek redemption in Ekana clash

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