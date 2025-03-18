In the first T20I match against New Zealand at Christchurch, Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has been fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct. Know what is the full case.

Pakistan is currently on a New Zealand tour for five T20I and 3 ODIs, starting from March 16. In the first T20I played at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, the host team crushed the Men in Green and won the game by 9 wickets. Even after the game is over, bad news still hovers over the Pakistan team as one of its all-rounders Khushdil Shah has been penalised for a level 2 breach of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Khushdil Shah fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

According to ICC, Khushdil was found in violation of Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match)."

The incident happened during the 8th over of Pakistan's innings when Khushdil barged into the back of bowler Zakary Foulkes. The act was classified as 'inappropriate physical contact with a high degree of force' and was deemed 'reckless, negligent and avoidable.' Khushdil accepted the sanctions levelled by the umpires and Match Referee Jeff Crowe, as a result of which there was no need for a formal hearing.

What happens if Khushdil breaches Code of Conduct again?



Along with the fine, three demerit points have been added to Khushdil's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in 24 months. If four or more demerit points are accumulated within 24 months, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points result in a ban from either one Test, two ODis or two T20ls, whichever comes first for the player.

Deets about NZ vs PAK match

Pakistan on Sunday were bundled out for just 91, with Khushdil Shah turning out to be the highest-scorer of his side. In reply, the Blackcaps cruised to victory in the 11th over. With this win, NZ now lead the five-match series by 1-0. The second game in the T20I series will be played in Dunedin on March 18.