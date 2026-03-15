Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed may miss The Hundred 2026 stint with Kavya Maran's Sunrisers Leeds: Here's why

The Pakistani spinner was signed by Kavya Maran-owned Surisers Leeds during The Hundred 2026 Auction for 190,000 Pounds.

Abrar Ahmed, who was picked by Kavya Maran-owned Sunrisers Leeds during The Hundred 2026 Auction in London, might not play in the upcoming edition of the tournament. Yes, you read it right! Soon after the news of Abrar getting signed by the IPL-owned franchise Sunrisers went viral, it faced a massive backlash on social media for picking the Pakistani player, who openly mocked Indian fighter pilot Abhinandan Varthaman in March last year.

Will Abrar Ahmed not play in The Hundred 2026?

The 27-year-old Pakistani spinner might miss the upcoming edition of The Hundred due to his international commitments. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might not give him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) as the Men in Green are scheduled to tour the West Indies during The Hundred 2026 window. Pakistan are scheduled to tour the West Indies for a 2-match Test series, starting July 15.

''He might not play The Hundred, given the fact that Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against the West Indies. It is a lot of money. His agent has put his name in the auction, which means he is confident of getting the NOC. He is also among the few current Pakistani cricketers who have a good relationship with the PCB chief. The chances of him playing in The Hundred are 50-50,'' The Times of India reported, quoting a source.

Meanwhile, the head coach of the Sunrisers Leeds, Daniel Vettori, explained the need to sign Abrar Ahmed, who is ranked third in the ICC Men's T20I bowler rankings. ''After we missed out on Adil Rashid, the priority was to get a spin bowler, and we didn't think that quality was in the local market, so we had to jump overseas. Rishad Hussain, Usman Tariq, and Abrar Ahmed - they were all guys that were on our radar,'' Vettori said.

For those unversed, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sold The Hundred franchise, previously known as the Northern Superchargers, in 2025, with Sun TV Network acquiring full ownership and rebranding the team as Sunrisers Leeds in November.