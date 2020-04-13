'Pak wants to play against India, but it’s difficult': Shahid Afridi blames Modi govt for suspension of bilateral series

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has blamed the Narendra Modi government for not allowing the cricketing ties to start between India and Pakistan.

These comments come after former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed the resumption of India-Pakistan cricket matches to revive the financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic.

Afridi also accused the Modi government of spreading negativity.

“We want to play against India, but it’s difficult in this situation because of the Modi Government as there is negativity coming from them. Pakistan has always been positive but India also has to take a positive step towards us,” Shahid Afridi said as quoted by PakPassion.

Agreeing with Akhtar, Afridi said that the cricket matches will bring the two countries together, however organising the matches will remain a big challenge.

“Relations with India should be better as cricket has always brought Pakistan & India closer. I agree with Shoaib Akhtar, we should have matches but it’ll be a big challenge to organise as we don’t know where they’d be held or if India wants to play,” he added.

Since 2012, both nations have not played a bilateral series. They only face each other in ICC tournaments.