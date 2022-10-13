PAK-W vs SL-W: Sri Lanka beats Pakistan in last-ball thriller to enter Women's Asia Cup final after 14 years

Image Source: Twitter/ACC

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by one run to advance to the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2022 final. After defeating Pakistan, Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka will face India in the final on Saturday. Meanwhile, India advanced to the finals by thrashing Thailand by 74 runs in the first semifinal on Thursday.

Sri Lanka batted first and scored 122 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs, led by Harshitha Madavi's 41-ball 35. Sri Lanka got off to a terrific start thanks to skipper Athapaththu and Anushka Sanjeewani, while the rest of the batters chipped in with useful contributions.

As Pakistan fancied its chances with the bat during the run chase, Nashara Sandhu shone with the ball for Sri Lanka, taking three wickets.

Skipper Bismah Mahroof top scored with a 41-ball 42 as the rest of the batswomen revolved around the skipper, making valuable contributions.

However, the fall of Maroof saw Sri Lanka crawl back and take the match to the last over. Pakistan required 9 runs from 6 deliveries and Achini Kulasuriya held her never to defend the total as Nidar Dar was run out with Pakistan requiring three runs from the final delivery. After 14 years, Sri Lanka entered the final of the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka held off the nerves and managed to beat Pakistan by 1 run to reach the finals of the 2022 #WomensAsiaCup The Sri Lankan team couldn’t hide their excitement, what a time to feel alive#AsiaCup2022 #ACC @OfficialSLC pic.twitter.com/XhKFeD0tUI October 13, 2022

"It was a very good game. Both teams played good cricket. It was a good wicker and we controlled it well. We came close but couldn't finish things. It was a good experience for us, lots of positives and this is a good learning for us," said Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof.

"Lots of pressure but we stuck by the bowlers. I always thought that my bowlers could do a good job. We changed the batting order to change a few things. After 14 years, we are in the Asia Cup final, that's good for us. First six overs they batted well, openers did well but we stuck to our plans. We knew that after six overs, it isn't easy to hit boundaries, so just stuck to our plans. Kavisha is a fighter, she handles pressure well. Dropped the catch but got the run out which was important, said Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu.

SL will now face India in the final, who defeated Thailand earlier in the day.

