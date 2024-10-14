PAK vs NZ Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 19, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan vs New Zealand.

The upcoming 19th fixture of the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will see Pakistan Women (PAK-W) facing off against New Zealand Women (NZ-W). The match is scheduled to take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 14 at 7:30 PM (IST). This game holds significant importance for both teams as they strive to stay in the running for a spot in the tournament’s knockout stage.

Currently, Pakistan Women hold the fourth position in Group A standings, having secured one victory and suffered two defeats in their three matches. They are coming off a challenging 9-wicket loss to the defending champions, Australia Women, following a 6-wicket defeat against their arch-rivals, India Women. A win in this upcoming match would propel them to the third spot in the table, surpassing New Zealand Women.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Women, led by Sophie Devine, occupy the third spot in the Group A standings with two wins and one defeat. They kicked off their campaign with a convincing 58-run victory over India Women, but faced a setback with a 60-run loss to the reigning champions, Australia Women. In their most recent match, they displayed a dominant performance against Sri Lanka Women, securing an 8-wicket win.

Match Details

Pakistan Women vs New Zealand Women, 19th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 14, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

PAK-W vs NZ-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Suzie Bates, Aliya Riaz, Georgia Plimmer

All-Rounders: Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Sana Fatima, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Sadia Iqbal, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair

Also read| IND-W vs AUS-W, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifty in vain as Australia beat India by 9 runs