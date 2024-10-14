Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs New Zealand match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Dubai.

Pakistan is set to face off against New Zealand in their upcoming match at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. The team from Asia had a strong start to the tournament, securing a 31-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening match. Led by captain Fatima Sana, who scored 30 runs off 20 deliveries and took 2 wickets for 10 runs, Pakistan showed great form in their first game. However, their momentum was halted by their rivals India, as they suffered a six-wicket defeat in their second match.

Despite putting up a total of 105 runs on the board, Pakistan's bowlers struggled to contain India's batting lineup, with Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, and Jemimah Rodrigues leading the charge for the opposition. Looking ahead, Pakistan will be aiming to bounce back and secure a victory against New Zealand in their next fixture.

On the other hand, New Zealand kicked off their campaign with an impressive 58-run win over India but faced a setback in their second match against Australia, losing by 60 runs. The team will be eager to bounce back and earn crucial points as they prepare to take on Fatima Sana's side in the upcoming clash.

Pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is expected to favor the bowlers, providing a balanced playing field for both batters and bowlers. In the last 20 matches held at this venue, the average 1st innings score has been 125 runs. Teams winning the toss today will need to carefully assess the ground conditions before deciding whether to bat or bowl.

Weather report

The weather forecast for the Pakistan vs New Zealand fixture at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dubai predicts clear skies with a low chance of rainfall at three percent. Nighttime temperatures are expected to be around 28 degrees Celsius with humidity levels near 60 percent. Winds will be blowing at speeds of 10 km/h to 15 km/h.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sana Fatima (c), Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

New Zealand Women: Suzie Bates, Georgia Pimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

