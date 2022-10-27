PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup: Top memes after Zimbabwe stun Pakistan to win low-scoring thriller by 1 run

Image Credit: Twitter

Sikandar Raza shone for Zimbabwe as the Babar Azam-led side was defeated by Craig Irvine's side in a Super 12 match in Perth on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Wasim Jr, along with spinner Shadab Khan, helped Pakistan restrict Zimbabwe to a modest 130 for 8 in their encounter on Thursday.

After a promising start, Wasim (4/24) and Shadab (3/23) combined for seven wickets to ruin Zimbabwe's innings. Haris Rauf, who was struck out in the penultimate over of their previous match by Virat Kohli, also had his most economical T20 bowling performance, finishing with 1 for 12 from four overs.

When Ervine was outpaced, Rauf broke the partnership by lobbing one to Mohammad Wasim at short fine leg. Two balls later, Madhevere followed suit, LBW to Wasim as the batter tried an unsuccessful review. Milton Shumba (8) also didn't help his team's cause, allowing Shadab a simple return catch immediately after.

Sean Williams (31) and Sikandar Raza (9) shared 31 runs for the fourth wicket before Shadab struck twice in the 14th over to derail Zimbabwe's promising start. Shadab first cleaned up Williams as the batter attempted an expansive reverse sweep, and Regis Chakabva edged the next delivery, which was brilliantly caught by skipper Babar Azam at slips on the bowler's final ball of his spell, denying him a hat-trick.

In the next over, Wasim delivered a double blow that destroyed Zimbabwe's backbone. Raza was bounced out by Wasim, caught by Rauf at a deep square leg fence in the next over, and dismissed Luke Jongwe in the next ball, failing to recreate his form from the qualifiers.

Meanwhile fans lit up social media with memes targeting the Pakistan team for failing to win against minnows like Zimbabwe.

