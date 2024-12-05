Zimbabwe emerged victorious over Pakistan by a narrow margin of two wickets in the crucial match held on Thursday at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

Zimbabwe secured a hard-fought victory over Pakistan in a thrilling final Twenty20 international on Thursday, with tailender Richard Ngarava delivering the winning blow with just one ball to spare.

Despite Pakistan's dominance in the first two matches of the series, Zimbabwe managed to pull off a stunning win by chasing down Pakistan's total of 132-7 in Bulawayo. Opener Brian Bennett led the charge with a solid 43, but the Pakistan bowlers fought back, putting Zimbabwe in a tough spot after the dismissal of captain Sikandar Raza.

With 12 runs needed from the final over, Tinotenda Maposa stepped up to the challenge, hitting a four, a six, and a single to tie the scores with just three balls left. The tension mounted as Tashinga Musekiwa was caught, leaving Zimbabwe on the edge of victory.

Zimbabwe pull off a thrilling chase to secure a consolation win#ZIMvPAK : https://t.co/4bXzfI2HBE pic.twitter.com/UrFZ5UBtrN — ICC (@ICC) December 5, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, Ngarava emerged as the hero, smashing the penultimate ball towards Jahandad Khan. The ball hit the stumps at the non-striker's end and deflected to mid-off, securing the winning run for Zimbabwe as they reached 133-8.

Also read| IND vs SL U19 Asia Cup 2024 semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to live stream India vs Sri Lanka match