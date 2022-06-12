PAK vs WI 3rd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd ODI

Pakistan will be up against the West Indies team in the final fixture of the 3-match ODI series at Multan Cricket Stadium. Pakistan and West Indies have played two matches against each other in this ongoing three-match ODI series so far where Pakistan won both the matches and is currently leading the series by 2-0.

In the first ODI, Pakistan won the game by 5 wickets. In the second ODI match, Pakistan beat West Indies by 120 runs. While Pakistan will be hoping to sweep the series and win their second consecutive ODI assignment at home following their win against Australia in March, the visitors will want to end the tour on a high by putting up a complete performance in all three departments.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs West Indies – 1st T20I in Multan

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Pakistan vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan, Shamarh Brooks (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 04:30 PM IST and will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 10. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh