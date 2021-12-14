PAK vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Karachi

Pakistan and West Indies will be locking horns against each other in the second T20I match at the same venue - National Stadium in Karachi. The first clash saw host nation Pakistan win the match by a margin of 63 runs and also currently leading the 3-match series 1-0.

Talking about the first match, West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl. While coming to bat, Pakistan lost their main man Babar Azam in the first over itself, however, Haider Ali (68) and Mohammad Rizwan (78) stitched a 105-run partnership, followed by Mohammad Nawaz's quick 10-ball 30 runs to cross the 200-mark line.

For the Windies, they lost their 7 wickets for just 88 runs. They did recover, but ended up piling just 137 and lost 10 wickets. Muhammad Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked 4 wickets and 3 wickets respectively for the Men in Green.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas

Pakistan vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Brandon King, Rovman Powell (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 6:30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday, December 14. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell