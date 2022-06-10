PAK vs WI 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies dream11

Pakistan managed to convincingly defeat West Indies by 5 wickets in the first match of the ODI series. The hosts will be hoping to continue their winning momentum as they take on against West Indies in the 2nd ODI game of this series which will be played in Multan.

Talking about the 1st ODI game, West Indies posted 305 runs on the board, Shamarh Brooks and Shai Hope stacked 127 runs and 70 runs respectively for them. Haris Rauf picked up 4 wickets for Pakistan. Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in the last over of the game, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hammered 103 runs and 59 runs respectively for the team.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs West Indies – 1st T20I in Multan

PAK vs WI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan vs West Indies My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Pakistan vs West Indies My Dream11 Playing XI

Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan, Shamarh Brooks (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 04:30 PM IST and will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 10. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh