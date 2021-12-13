PAK vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Karachi

Pakistan is all set to host West Indies in a three-match T20I series that will kick off on December 13. The host nation is currently a top-quality side and also had a dream run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. They had also recently whitewashed Bangladesh 3-0 last month.

As far as West Indies is concerned, they, on the other hand, have a lot of concerns as Sheldon Cottrell, Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers have been ruled out of the series due to testing COVID-19 positive. Their T20 specialists Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, and Shimron Hetmyer are also unavailable due to different reasons.

This will now prove to be a great opportunity for the young lads of the Windies side to prove their mark. It will also be interesting how Nicholas Pooran will lead the side in this series.

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Babar Azam, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Fakhar Zaman

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes

Bowlers: Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas

Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Rizwan (C), Babar Azam, Brandon King, Rovman Powell (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 6:30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium, Karachi on Monday, December 13. The match will be telecasted through Sony Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain) Shadab Khan (vice-captain) Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Rovman Powell