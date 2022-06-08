PAK vs WI 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Pakistan vs West Indies match in Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies

Pakistan is all set to host West Indies for their 1st fixture of the 3-match ODI series. This is the rescheduled series, which was earlier slated to take place in December last year. The series had faced Covid-19 issues in the Caribbean camp and could not go ahead on its scheduled time.

Talking about their previous encounters, Pakistan had defeated Australia 2-1 in their ODI series, while Windies is coming after whitewashing the Netherlands.

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

PAK vs WI Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Anderson Phillip

Shai Hope, Mohammad Rizwan, Shamarh Brooks (VC), Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan, Kyle Mayers, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Akeal Hosein

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

The match begins at 04:30 PM IST and will take place at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, June 8. The match will be aired live on SONY SIX and in Hindi on SONY TEN 3 in India. Fans can live stream the match on the SonyLiv app.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Abdullah Shafique, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zahid Mahmood, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Shermon Lewis, Kyle Mayers, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh