CRICKET

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain save Pakistan from USA in group stage this time?

Pakistan is set to face the USA in Colombo on Tuesday, February 10, in their second group stage match of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026. Notably, Pakistan were knocked out in the league stage in the previous edition by the same side.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 06:26 PM IST

PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026: Will rain save Pakistan from USA in group stage this time?
Will rain disrupt the PAK vs USA game on February 10?
    After clinching their tournament opener against the Netherlands, the Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan are set to lock horns with the USA in their next fixture in the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Tuesday, February 10. Notably, the upcoming contest will not going to be a cakewalk for 2009 champions as they were knocked out of the tournament by the same team in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

     

    Since Pakistan won their previous clash against the Netherlands by just 3 wickets, not earning a good Net Run Rate (NRR), and is expected to boycott their match against India on February 15, further degrading their NRR in the group, it becomes important for the Men in Green to not only beat USA but with a convincing margin to stay alive in the tournament.

     

    However, the weather of Colombo might play a spoilsport for the former champions, as there are usually chances of rain at the venue, due to which the upcoming match might be affected. Earlier, Pakistan's warm-up game with Ireland was washed out due to rain without a single ballbeing bowled.

     

    Will rain save Pakistan from another knockout at the hands of the USA?

     

    For Pakistani cricket fans, there will be some relief in terms of weather conditions as there is less to no chance of rain on Tuesday evening in Colombo. However, the sky will be 99 percent covered by clouds, and humidity is expected to be around 65 percent.

     

    Meanwhile, if there are fewer chances of rain tomorrow, Pakistan will definitely have to depend on their players' performance against the USA and gain much-needed winning points to reach the Playoffs.

