PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Shadley van Schalkwyk's 4-wicket haul goes in vain again, Pakistan win by 32 runs

Mukesh Ambani's mother Kokila Ben steals the show with traditional song at wedding; Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant join in
‘Parents should prefer govt schools': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates ICT lab, blackboards, other facilities to upgrade schools
Govinda recalls horrific incident of 23 intruders entering in his society: 'I pointed a gun at them, and...'
Rajpal Yadav financial crisis: After Sonu Sood, Gurmeet Choudhary extend support, Rao Inderjeet Singh Yadav offers Rs 1.11 crore help to comic star
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: PM Modi blesses couple on Sachin Tendulkar's invitation
After Rohit Shetty firing incident, Ranveer Singh's life in danger? Dhurandhar actor receives threatening WhatsApp voice note, demanding...
Abhishek Sharma to miss match against Namibia in New Delhi? Here's what we know so far
Assi: Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha take unconventional route, ditches metros, choose Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow for...
Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies after Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
CRICKET
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: The Men in Green finally took their revenge for the 2024 World Cup loss after they beat the USA by 32 runs on Tuesday.
Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Pakistan finally managed to avenge their 2024 loss tonight after they defeated the USA by 32 runs in the group stage match in Colombo. With this win, Pakistan almost cleared their path for the Super Eight round. Not only this, but Pakistan also jumped to the top position in Group A standings with two wins in two games. Pakistan will next face arch-rivals India on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium, followed by the last group stage game against Namibia on February 18.
Take a detailed look at the PAK vs USA game below.
Salman Ali Agha flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Monank Patel's favour. USA decided to field first against Pakistan.
Batting first, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub gave a superb start to Pakistan's innings. However, Saim failed to churn out big tonight and returned back to the dugout within the Powerplay. In the same over, Shadley van Schalkwyk also dismissed Salman Agha, repeating almost the same performance which he delivered against India in the previous game. Later, Sahibzada, along with Babar Azam, brought stability to the innings by adding nearly 80 runs for the third wicket. After Babar's dismissal, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession and in the end posted 190.9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada scored his maiden fifty in the game.
Chasing 191, USA openers - Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous - gave a decent start to the innings, and with the end of the Powerplay, the associate nation lost just one wicket at a score of 50. However, after the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan managed to slow down the USA's run rate, and Shadab Khan further dented their innings with two wickets. After this, the USA couldn't bounce back in the game but batters like Shayan Jahangir and Shubham Ranjane showcased their power-packed batting prowess against the former champions. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 32 runs.
Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan wins the Player of the Match award for his 73 off 41 balls.