PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Shadley van Schalkwyk's 4-wicket haul goes in vain again, Pakistan win by 32 runs

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: Pakistan finally managed to avenge their 2024 loss tonight after they defeated the USA by 32 runs in the group stage match in Colombo. With this win, Pakistan almost cleared their path for the Super Eight round. Not only this, but Pakistan also jumped to the top position in Group A standings with two wins in two games. Pakistan will next face arch-rivals India on February 15 at R Premadasa Stadium, followed by the last group stage game against Namibia on February 18.

Toss

Salman Ali Agha flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Monank Patel's favour. USA decided to field first against Pakistan.

First Innings

Batting first, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub gave a superb start to Pakistan's innings. However, Saim failed to churn out big tonight and returned back to the dugout within the Powerplay. In the same over, Shadley van Schalkwyk also dismissed Salman Agha, repeating almost the same performance which he delivered against India in the previous game. Later, Sahibzada, along with Babar Azam, brought stability to the innings by adding nearly 80 runs for the third wicket. After Babar's dismissal, Pakistan lost wickets in quick succession and in the end posted 190.9 in 20 overs. Sahibzada scored his maiden fifty in the game.

Second Innings

Chasing 191, USA openers - Shayan Jahangir and Andries Gous - gave a decent start to the innings, and with the end of the Powerplay, the associate nation lost just one wicket at a score of 50. However, after the end of the Powerplay, Pakistan managed to slow down the USA's run rate, and Shadab Khan further dented their innings with two wickets. After this, the USA couldn't bounce back in the game but batters like Shayan Jahangir and Shubham Ranjane showcased their power-packed batting prowess against the former champions. In the end, Pakistan won the match by 32 runs.

Player of the Match

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan wins the Player of the Match award for his 73 off 41 balls.