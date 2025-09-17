PAK vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates live on TV, online?

From Arjun Reddy to Maharaj: 4 times Shalini Pandey impressed with her versatile performances
Despite Pakistan's earlier threats to withdraw from the Asia Cup 2025 due to the no-handshake controversy, reports indicate that they will still participate in the tournament.
Following a painful defeat to their rivals India in the second match of the Asia Cup 2025 group stage, Pakistan is determined to recover in their final game and secure a spot in the Super Four stage. They cannot afford to lose, as UAE is level on points with them, and the winner of this match will advance to the next round, alongside the defending champions, India.
UAE will draw motivation from the USA, who pulled off a significant upset in last year's T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan during the group stage. After suffering a nine-wicket loss to India in their opening match of the tournament, the hosts have made a strong comeback by defeating Oman by 42 runs.
Live Streaming Details
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match take place?
The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group B match will take place on Wednesday, September 17, at 8:00 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.
Where will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match be played?
The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A game will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match?
The Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the Pakistan vs UAE Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?
The Sony Liv app and website will stream the India vs. UAE Asia Cup Group A match live. The match will also be available on the OTTplay app.
Squads
United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Muhammad Zohaib, Harshit Kaushik, Rahul Chopra(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Matiullah Khan, Ethan DSouza, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan
Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Haris(w), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed, Hussain Talat, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza
