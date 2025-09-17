PAK vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How late can a team arrive and still play as per ICC rules?

Salman Agha's team from Pakistan has chosen to proceed with their match against the UAE. The players have departed for the stadium, and the game has been postponed by one hour.

As the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly considers a dramatic boycott of its Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE, questions are being raised about the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules on team arrival deadlines for major tournaments. While the exact regulations are not publicly available, a team's failure to take the field on time could result in severe penalties, including a potential forfeiture of the match.

Unlike individual player penalties, such as the “timed out” dismissal for a late batsman, a team’s late arrival for a scheduled match falls under broader tournament regulations and the ICC’s Code of Conduct. According to cricket analysts, these rules are designed to ensure fair play, maintain the tournament schedule, and uphold the integrity of the sport.

Tournament-specific playing conditions, a document distributed to all participating teams, would detail the specific timeframe within which a team must be ready to play after the toss. While sources could not provide an exact minute count, the consensus is that any delay stemming from a non-cricketing reason—such as a political or administrative dispute—is treated with utmost seriousness.

In such a scenario, the match referee and the tournament technical committee would have the authority to decide the outcome. Penalties could range from the forfeiture of points to a complete match forfeiture, which would result in a win for the opposing team. This would be a significant blow to Pakistan’s campaign, as a forfeiture would effectively eliminate them from the tournament and see the UAE advance to the Super 4s.

The pressure on the PCB is immense, as a decision to boycott the match would not only impact their tournament standing but could also trigger a review of their conduct by the ICC, potentially leading to fines or further sanctions. The eyes of the cricketing world are now on Dubai, awaiting a decision that could set a precedent for future conflicts between boards and the game's governing body.

Also read| 'No disrespect': Mohammad Yousuf defends 'pig' remark on Suryakumar Yadav, recalls Irfan Pathan’s 'dog' jibe at Shahid Afridi