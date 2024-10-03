PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

The reigning Asia Champions, Sri Lanka Women, are set to face off against Pakistan Women in the second match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, October 3rd, in Sharjah. Both teams have faced challenges in previous ICC tournaments and are looking to make a strong start in this competition.

Sri Lanka has shown promise by winning both of their warm-up matches, setting high expectations for their performance in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan has encountered difficulties, losing both warm-up games against Bangladesh and Scotland.

The Pakistan Cricket Board made a significant decision to replace Nida Dar as captain leading up to the tournament, which may have impacted the team's performance. However, the new captain, Fatima Sana, is optimistic about the team's prospects and is determined to achieve a positive outcome in the tournament.

Pitch Report

The playing conditions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium are expected to be favorable for both batters and spinners. It is recommended to bat first, as the surface is anticipated to slow down during the second innings. A total score of over 135 runs could potentially be a game-changer.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be warm this evening. Clear skies are forecasted for the duration of the match, with minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Sana Fatima (c), Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, T Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshita Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera.

