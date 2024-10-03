Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

10 must-watch Indian crime thriller web series on OTT

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

9 times XXX star Aabha Paul set internet on fire with sultry looks

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

7 benefits of drinking garlic water

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

फ्लाइट के लैंड होते ही Pilot और क्रू के बीच रिश्ते... Air Hostess का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

Shocking Video: नौकरी जाने से गुस्से में था BPO कर्मी, बस कंडक्टर ने टोका तो चाकू से गोद दिया, पढ़ें डराने वाली वारदात

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

इस Blood group वाले लोगों को ज्यादा काटते हैं मच्छर, ये रहा कारण

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

'Desh ke pita nahi...': Kangana Ranaut sparks controversy over Gandhi Jayanti post, Congress calls her 'Godse bhakt'

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 which will be played in Sharjah.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:50 AM IST

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast
PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The reigning Asia Champions, Sri Lanka Women, are set to face off against Pakistan Women in the second match of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, October 3rd, in Sharjah. Both teams have faced challenges in previous ICC tournaments and are looking to make a strong start in this competition.

Sri Lanka has shown promise by winning both of their warm-up matches, setting high expectations for their performance in the tournament. On the other hand, Pakistan has encountered difficulties, losing both warm-up games against Bangladesh and Scotland.

The Pakistan Cricket Board made a significant decision to replace Nida Dar as captain leading up to the tournament, which may have impacted the team's performance. However, the new captain, Fatima Sana, is optimistic about the team's prospects and is determined to achieve a positive outcome in the tournament.

Pitch Report

The playing conditions at Sharjah Cricket Stadium are expected to be favorable for both batters and spinners. It is recommended to bat first, as the surface is anticipated to slow down during the second innings. A total score of over 135 runs could potentially be a game-changer.

Weather Report

The weather in Sharjah is expected to be warm this evening. Clear skies are forecasted for the duration of the match, with minimal chances of rain.

Live Streaming Details

All matches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network in India and will also be available for live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

Pakistan: Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Sana Fatima (c), Tuba Hassan, Syeda Aroob Shah, T Rubab, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshita Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sachini Nisansala, Inoka Ranaweera.

Also read| BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

Meet woman, who got Rs 6400000 job in IT tech giant of Bill Gates, not from IIT, IIM, she is...

THIS is when Rajinikanth will be discharged from hospital

THIS is when Rajinikanth will be discharged from hospital

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Buy best Diwali gifts with up to 90% discount, grab offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Buy best Diwali gifts with up to 90% discount, grab offers on mobiles, TVs and more

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Anushka Sharma outshines Virat Kohli with her unique cricket rulebook, video goes viral

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

Ritu Agarwal and Laxmi Agarwal Inspire at Energy Queens Retreat 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

10 thirst trap, sexy photos of Malaika Arora

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri walk the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Namo Bharat event; see viral pics

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 SUV cars with highest ground clearance under Rs 10 lakh

5 largest private jets in the world

5 largest private jets in the world

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

Cricketers to play multiple sports for their country

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement