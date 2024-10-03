Twitter
Meet actress, who was born in Muslim family, married a Hindu, was huge TV star but flopped in Bollywood, is now...

'Stop paying attention': Mohammed Shami refutes rumours of being out of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2

This parking spot costs over Rs 40000000, it is located in…

Cricket

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2

PAK vs SL Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 2, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 05:50 AM IST

PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match 2
PAK vs SL, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction
The ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is set to kick off on October 3, 2024. In the second match of the tournament, the Pakistan Women's team will face off against the Sri Lanka Women's team at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The Pakistan Women's team has been facing some challenges as of late. Following their defeat to Sri Lanka in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup 2024, they have been struggling to find their rhythm. Their loss in a warm-up match against Scotland further added to their woes. Led by Fatima Sana, the team is determined to put these setbacks behind them and kick off their campaign with a strong performance in this upcoming match.

On the other hand, the Sri Lanka Women's team is riding high on confidence. Having emerged victorious in the latest edition of the Asia Cup by defeating India in the final, they are in good form. Despite a loss in the ODI series against Ireland, the team showed promise and fought hard. Winning both of their warm-up matches leading up to the tournament, they are eager to continue their winning streak and capitalize on the momentum they have built.

Match Details

Pakistan Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd Match, Group A

Date & Time: Oct 03, 06:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

PAK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: A Sanjeewani, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Harshita Samarawickrama (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Gul Feroza

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Nida Dar (vc), Kavisha Dilhari, Fatima Sana

Bowlers: Udeshika Prabodhini, Sadia Iqbal

PAK-W vs SL-W My Dream11 Team

Muneeba Ali, Harshita Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Sidra Ameen, Chamari Atapattu, Kavisha Dilhari, Fateema Sana, S Kumari, U Prabodhini, Nisra Sandhu, I Priyadarshini

Also read| BAN vs SCO, Women's T20 World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Bangladesh vs Scotland match 1

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
