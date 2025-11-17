FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ahead of the tri-nation series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the Sri Lankan side made a last-minute change in their squad. Know the whole matter.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 10:20 PM IST

PAK vs SL: Two Sri Lanka cricketers return home ahead of T20I series with Pakistan due to...
The tri-series will start on November 18 with the PAK vs ZIM match in Rawalpindi
Team of Sri Lanka made last-minute change in their squad for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Two players from the squad are returning home midway from their Pakistan tour. Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will return home due to illness. In Asalanka's absence, Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan side in the series.

''Two Players Returning Home. Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe,'' Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on X.

See the post:

''This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments. Dasun Shanaka to Captain. With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Squad Update. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement,'' the board added.

 

More details about the tri-series

 

The 7-match series will commence on Tuesday, November 18, with the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in Rawalpindi. See complete fixtures.

 

PAK vs ZIM - November 18

SL vs ZIM - November 20

PAK vs SL - November 22

PAK vs ZIM - November 23

SL vs ZIM - November 25

PAK vs SL - November 27

Final - November 29

