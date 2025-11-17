PAK vs SL: Two Sri Lanka cricketers return home ahead of T20I series with Pakistan due to...

GATE 2026 big update: IIT Guwahati releases full paper-wise schedule at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; check details here
Ahead of the tri-nation series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe, the Sri Lankan side made a last-minute change in their squad. Know the whole matter.
Team of Sri Lanka made last-minute change in their squad for the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe. Two players from the squad are returning home midway from their Pakistan tour. Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka and pacer Asitha Fernando will return home due to illness. In Asalanka's absence, Dasun Shanaka will lead the Sri Lankan side in the series.
''Two Players Returning Home. Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home. The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Zimbabwe,'' Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement on X.
Sri Lanka Tour of Pakistan 2025 #PAKvSL
Two Players Returning Home— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) November 17, 2025
Captain Charith Asalanka and fast bowler Asitha Fernando, both suffering from illness, will return home.
The two players will not take part in the upcoming tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and… pic.twitter.com/71Z3RVQPQW
''This precautionary decision ensures they receive proper care and sufficient time to recover ahead of future assignments. Dasun Shanaka to Captain. With Asalanka unavailable, Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka during the tri-series. Squad Update. Pavan Rathnayake has been added to the T20I squad as a replacement,'' the board added.
The 7-match series will commence on Tuesday, November 18, with the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match in Rawalpindi. See complete fixtures.
PAK vs ZIM - November 18
SL vs ZIM - November 20
PAK vs SL - November 22
PAK vs ZIM - November 23
SL vs ZIM - November 25
PAK vs SL - November 27
Final - November 29