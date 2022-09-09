PAK vs SL T20I: Dubai international stadium pitch, weather report for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the final Super 4 match on September 9 in Dubai. Both teams are expected to play in the final a couple of days later in Dubai on September 11. PAK and SL have both defeated India and Pakistan in the Super 4s and have got a bit of consistency going for them.

READ: PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Five times Asia Cup winners Sri Lanka and Pakistan, who have won the tournament twice in their history, have similar results in the ongoing tournament. Both lost their respective opening fixtures and then bounced back brilliantly to register three successive victories.

Sri Lanka especially have raised their game as they have chased successfully thrice in a row. In their last win against India, the Lankans chased down 174 with a ball to spare. Their chase was set up by the openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Mendis (57) and finished off by their skipper Dasun Shanaka (33 * off 18) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25* off 17)

Sri Lanka and Pakistan have faced each other in 21 T20Is so far with Sri Lanka winning eight encounters and Pakistan 13. Speaking of their meetings in Asia Cups (ODI & T20), both have met in 15 matches so far with the Lankan Lions winning ten times and Pakistan five.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka weather forecast

Dubai has hosted six games in this Asia Cup so far and five of them have been won chasing. That itself is an indication that this is a chasing ground and the batsmen favour themselves to chasing anything. Two scores of over 180 and two scores over 170 have been chased at this venue.

READ: PAK vs AFG Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Afghanistan match in Sharjah

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch report

Speaking about the weather conditions for the SL vs PAK game on Friday, the temperature is expected to be around 34 degrees in the evening. Humidity will be close to 50 percent and dew is expected to play a part as well. Dubai has hosted 80 T20Is so far.