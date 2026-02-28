FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

CRICKET

PAK vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan surpasses Virat Kohli, shatters Indian legend’s 12-year-old record

Sahibzada Farhan etched his name in the record books during the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, surpassing Virat Kohli to break a long-standing 12-year-old milestone. The stunning feat added fresh drama to the high-stakes encounter.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 08:01 PM IST

Sahibzada Farhan has carved his name into the annals of cricket history. In a crucial Super 8 match against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, the Pakistan opener broke Virat Kohli’s long-held record for the most runs in a single ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Kohli’s record of 319 runs, established during the 2014 tournament in Bangladesh, had remained unbroken for twelve years despite the attempts of many powerful hitters. In 2026, Farhan finally surpassed it.

Starting with the need for 37 runs to overtake Kohli, Farhan wasted no time. By the sixth over, he sent a delivery from Dasun Shanaka to the boundary, claiming the record. Farhan continued to add to his score, finishing with an unbeaten 338—a remarkable new benchmark.

Farhan has played a crucial role in Pakistan’s campaign this year. He scored a century against Namibia, provided stability with a determined fifty against England, and maintained a strike rate above 155. While established stars like Babar Azam have struggled with consistency, Farhan has performed under pressure, combining aggression with composure when it was most needed.

Farhan hit 73 off 41 balls against the USA in their second match. Batting with a strike rate of 178.04, he smashed 5 sixes during his innings. However, he was unable to score against India.

Farhan scored an unbeaten century against Namibia in their fourth and final league stage match. His innings of 63 off 45 balls against England went in vain as they successfully chased down the target of 165.

As Pakistan aims for the semifinals, Farhan’s outstanding form is their key asset. Records are meant to be broken, but the way Farhan surpassed Kohli—characterized by confidence and flair—heralds the rise of a new leading figure for Pakistan in T20 cricket.

Also read| PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup

Also read| PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup
