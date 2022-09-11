Search icon
PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka crowned champions of Asia Cup for 6th time after 23 run win

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Sri Lanka win their sixth Asia Cup title

PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka crowned champions of Asia Cup for 6th time after 23-run win. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred for his side with an unbeaten 71-run knock in the summit clash. Astonishingly, Sri Lanka were reduced to 58/5, after which Rajapaksa rode the storm, and starred for his team. 

Dasun Shanaka's men finished with a total of 170/6. In reply, Pakistan folded for just 147 runs, with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming three wickets, but it was the young Pramod Madushan who took everyone by surprise with four wickets. 

More to follow...

DNA Originals
More

