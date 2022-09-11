Sri Lanka win their sixth Asia Cup title

PAK vs SL: Sri Lanka crowned champions of Asia Cup for 6th time after 23-run win. Bhanuka Rajapaksa starred for his side with an unbeaten 71-run knock in the summit clash. Astonishingly, Sri Lanka were reduced to 58/5, after which Rajapaksa rode the storm, and starred for his team.

Dasun Shanaka's men finished with a total of 170/6. In reply, Pakistan folded for just 147 runs, with Wanindu Hasaranga claiming three wickets, but it was the young Pramod Madushan who took everyone by surprise with four wickets.

More to follow...