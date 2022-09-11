Search icon
PAK vs SL: Shadab Khan jokingly tries to force the umpire to raise his hand, video viral

After a failed DRS attempt, Shadab Khan tried to raise the umpire's finger forcefully, after which the umpire and Shadab were both seen laughing,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

The Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka has been an eventful one. There were plenty of game-changing moments, the contest went back and forth, and then there were some lighter moments too. During one such incident, Shadab Khan was spotted forcefully trying to raise the umpire's finger after a failed DRS review. 

Haris Rauf was breathing fire early on with the new ball, having already picked up two wickets, he nearly bagged the third one as well, only that the umpire's call went against him. 

And, he could have had the wicket of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who ended up doing major damage to Pakistan. Sri Lanka were 58/5 at one point in time, but Rajapaksa smashed unbeaten 71 runs to help his side to a total of 170/6. 

It almost nearly couldn't have happened as the ball hit Rajapaksa on his pads, but the umpire didn't agree. Babar called for a review but due to the impact, the third umpire also ruled it as umpire's call. 

Later, Shadab was seen forcefully trying to raise the umpire's finger. 

Watch:

