PAK vs SL: Naseem Shah rattles Kusal Mendis' off-stump with unplayable 142 kph delivery, watch video

Naseem Shah has been a vital cog in Pakistan's run into the final of Asia Cup 2022. The 19-year-old debuted against India earlier in the tournament and despite the absence of star bowler Shaheen Afridi, Shah has risen to the occasion.
It was fitting that the younger provided his side with the first breakthrough as he rattled Kusal Mendis' off-stump with an unplayable 142 kph in-swinging delivery that left the Lankan opener stunned.
The incident happened in the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's innings. Shah bowled a beautiful in-swinging delivery which sent Mendis' off-stump flying as the Pakistani pacer celebrated in joy.
