Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

PAK vs SL: Naseem Shah rattles Kusal Mendis' off-stump with unplayable 142 kph delivery, watch video

Naseem Shah has been the star of Pakistan's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022, and it was fitting that he provided his side with the first blood.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 08:06 PM IST

PAK vs SL: Naseem Shah rattles Kusal Mendis' off-stump with unplayable 142 kph delivery, watch video
Naseem Shah's 142 kph delivery castles Kusal Mendis' off-stump

Naseem Shah has been a vital cog in Pakistan's run into the final of Asia Cup 2022. The 19-year-old debuted against India earlier in the tournament and despite the absence of star bowler Shaheen Afridi, Shah has risen to the occasion.

It was fitting that the younger provided his side with the first breakthrough as he rattled Kusal Mendis' off-stump with an unplayable 142 kph in-swinging delivery that left the Lankan opener stunned. 

The incident happened in the fourth ball of Sri Lanka's innings. Shah bowled a beautiful in-swinging delivery which sent Mendis' off-stump flying as the Pakistani pacer celebrated in joy. 

READ| 'Congratulations Pakistan' trends on Twitter, fans share memes as Babar Azam wins toss in Asia Cup final

Watch:

More to follow...

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.