PAK vs SL: Naseem Shah becomes youngest pacer to take 5-wicket haul in Pakistan's historic Test series win

Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka was even sweeter after the return of Test cricket to the land for the first time in over 10 years.

The host secured an emotional 1-0 series win against Sri Lanka on Monday, needing only 16 deliveries to claim the last three wickets.

The team won with a thumping 263-run victory in the second and final Test in Karachi.

Pacer Naseem Shah also became the youngest bowler to take five wickets in an innings of a Test match. He had claimed two of the last three wickets as Sri Lanka were chasing 476 for victory, folded for 212.

November 2019: Bowls a no-ball against Australia. Warner goes on to score 154. December 2019: Picks up five wickets in Karachi, giving victory in their first Test series at home in 10 years. What a turnaround from the young Naseem Shah pic.twitter.com/rTa2bh8lHB — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2019

The two-match series had begun with a draw in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka's Oshada Fernando's maiden Test century was the lone significant resistance in the Sri Lankan innings. He, however, fell to Yasir Shah, failing to add to his overnight score of 102.

The last four Sri Lankan wickets fell without adding a single run to the total.