Pak vs SL: Kusal Mendis hits fastest century by a Sri Lanka batter in World Cup history

Kusal Mendis shatters Sangakkara's milestone with a lightning-fast century against Pakistan.

In a stunning display of cricket prowess, Sri Lanka's star batsman, Kusal Mendis, has etched his name in history by shattering the long-standing record of the legendary Kumar Sangakkara. Mendis achieved this remarkable feat during an exhilarating clash against Pakistan at the iconic Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, during the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Mendis's explosive innings set the stage on fire as he blazed his way to a breathtaking century, taking just 65 balls to reach this milestone. His scintillating knock of 122 runs off 71 deliveries was a mesmerizing spectacle, adorned with 14 boundaries and six mighty sixes. This remarkable inning also made him the sole Sri Lankan batsman to achieve a century against Pakistan in ODI World Cups, eclipsing the previous record of 89 runs set by Roshan Mahanama in Hyderabad during the 1987 World Cup.

This phenomenal performance marked Mendis's third ODI century, and it stood as the sixth-fastest hundred in the annals of ODI World Cup history. It trailed behind only Aiden Markram's blistering 49-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2023, Kevin O'Brien's lightning-fast ton against England in the 2011 World Cup (50 balls), Glenn Maxwell's explosive century versus Sri Lanka in the 2015 World Cup (51 balls), AB de Villiers' whirlwind ton against West Indies in the 2015 World Cup (52 balls), and Eoin Morgan's brisk century against Afghanistan in the 2019 World Cup (57 balls).

Mendis's scorching form in the World Cup had been evident from the beginning, as he had earlier showcased his mettle with a blazing 42-ball 76 in Sri Lanka's opening match against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The match kicked off with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bat first. Despite an early hiccup with the dismissal of opener Kusal Perera, Mendis, alongside the talented Pathum Nissanka, combined forces to stabilize the innings with a commanding partnership. Nissanka, too, made a significant contribution, notching up a commendable half-century, perfectly complementing Mendis's aggressive and record-breaking display.