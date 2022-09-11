Search icon
PAK vs SL: How much prize money will winners and runners-up of Asia Cup 2022 receive?

Pakistan and Sri Lanka face off in the final of Asia Cup 2022. Pakistan have won the Asia Cup twice, while Sri Lanka have won five times.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 09:07 PM IST

Know how much prize money winners and runners-up of Asia Cup will receive

Pakistan faced off against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday in Dubai. While Pakistan have won the coveted trophy two times in their history, Sri Lanka have lifted the title on five occasions previously. 

Interestingly, both teams began their Asia Cup 2022 campaign with defeats. While India beat Pakistan in their first match of the tournament, Sri Lanka also suffered a loss against Afghanistan. 

Both these teams faced off in a dress rehearsal of the final on Friday, wherein Dasun Shanaka's side emerged winners by 5 wickets. As the two teams crossed swords in the final, do you know how much prize money the winners and runners-up of Asia Cup 2022 will receive?

READ| Asia Cup: Fans wearing Team India jerseys not allowed to enter Dubai Stadium for PAK vs SL final, watch video

Prize money of Asia Cup 2022 for winners and runners-up

While the winners of this year's edition of Asia Cup will receive a sum of Rs 1,59,53,000 approximately, on the other hand, the runners-up will receive Rs Rs 79,66,000. 

The last time these two sides faced off in the final of Asia Cup, Sri Lanka emerged victorious, beating Pakistan in the tournament that was hosted in Bangladesh. 

Coming into the final, Sri Lanka have been in a rich vein of form. Shanaka's men have beaten Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan in the tournament so far, but in all of those games, they were chasing. 

READ| 'Congratulations Pakistan' trends on Twitter, fans share memes as Babar Azam wins toss in Asia Cup final

In the final, Babar won the toss and chose to bowl, so it remains to be seen how they fare while batting first. 

