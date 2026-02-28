PAK vs SL: How can Pakistan reach T20 World Cup semifinal after scoring 212 against Sri Lanka?

Pakistan piled up an imposing 212 against Sri Lanka, but their T20 World Cup semi-final hopes depend on key qualification scenarios. Here’s a detailed look at the net run rate equation, points table permutations, and what Pakistan must achieve to stay in the race.

In their recent Super 8 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday (February 28), Pakistan's batsmen showcased their skills, amassing a substantial total of 212 runs. However, a victory alone won't suffice for Pakistan; they must surpass New Zealand's net run rate (NRR) to secure a spot in the semi-finals. Currently, Pakistan holds an NRR of -0.461, while New Zealand has three points with an NRR of +1.390. For Pakistan to finish the Super 8 stage with a superior NRR compared to New Zealand, they need to defeat Sri Lanka by more than 65 runs, which means limiting Sri Lanka to 146 runs or fewer.

If the 2014 T20 World Cup champions score 147 runs or more, Pakistan will be eliminated, even if they win the match. Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman provided an explosive start for the Men in Green, putting together a remarkable 176-run partnership for the first wicket in just 15.5 overs.

Zaman, with an impressive strike rate of 200, scored 84 runs off only 42 balls, while Farhan took 60 balls to reach his century. After Zaman's dismissal, Pakistan faced a dramatic collapse, managing to score only 36 runs off the last 25 balls while losing seven wickets.

Sri Lanka has faced challenges during the Super 8 stage, scoring only 95 runs against England while chasing a target of 147. Under the leadership of Dasun Shanaka, they managed to score 107 runs against New Zealand while attempting to chase down 169. To keep Sri Lanka under 147 runs, Pakistan will need to secure early wickets.

South Africa and England have already advanced from their respective groups. Aiden Markram's South Africa handed India a significant 76-run defeat in their opening Super 8 match and followed it up with a commanding nine-wicket victory over the West Indies. They are set to play against Zimbabwe in their final Super 8 match on Sunday (March 1).

England began their Super 8 campaign with a victory over Sri Lanka and went on to defeat Pakistan in their second match, securing their place in the semi-finals. The Three Lions remained unbeaten throughout the Super 8 stage, concluding with a four-wicket win against New Zealand.

Also read| PAK vs SL, T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan surpasses Virat Kohli, shatters Indian legend’s 12-year-old record