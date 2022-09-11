'Everything changed after...': Fans blame Babar Azam's handshake with Virat Kohli for poor form

Fans blame Babar Azam's handshake with Virat Kohli for poor form

Babar Azam has had a forgettable Asia Cup 2022 campaign. The Pakistani skipper was dismissed for just 5 runs, which brought an end to a dismal run in the multi-nation tournament.

Even though he had been in the form of his life before the Asia Cup, a series of struggling displays have seen the Pakistani captain getting trolled on social media. Ahead of the start of Asia Cup 2022, Babar's handshake pic with Virat Kohli had been going viral.

Their respective careers have gone in opposite directions since, Virat smashed 276 runs in five games, while he was struggling for runs since the start of 2022. On the other hand, Babar was in a rich vein of form before Asia Cup, but he has had some forgettable displays in the tournament.

Fans on Twitter blamed the handshake between the two players for the poor form of Babar in Asia Cup.

Check how fans reacted:

Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli : pic.twitter.com/z4lm2lwjRm — A (@inevitable__31) September 11, 2022

Babar Azam career after meeting Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/P5fdT1Scu4 — Sai Teja (@csaitheja) September 11, 2022

Virat Kohli while meeting Babar Azam the next time pic.twitter.com/5J02BlcE2P September 11, 2022

lagta hai virat kohli will soon post "this too shall pass" for babar azam.

transfer astra successful#AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/qqXR92yKxL — jesse brownman (@theroxfactor) September 11, 2022

