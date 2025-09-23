PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025: Possible Playing XI, live streaming info, head-to-head records of Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in T20Is and more

Railway Ministry proposes new Vande Bharat train connecting Firozpur to Delhi; 18km long Rajpura-Mohali line; check details
CRICKET
Ahead of Match No. 3 of Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, take a look at some of the important information about the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka rivalry in T20Is.
After facing an embarrassing defeat from India on Sunday, Pakistan are all set to lock horns with six-time Asia Cup champions, Sri Lanka, on Tuesday in the Super 4 Match No. 3. Sri Lanka, who topped Group B, tasted defeat in their previous Super 4 match against Bangladesh. The upcoming match is a must-win match for both sides, as a loss from here will knock them out of the continental tournament. Ahead of the match, let us take a look at some of the important information about the contest, including live streaming details, head-to-head recor,d and much more.
In India, the PAK vs SL match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app, and can also be watched on TV on Sony Sports Network. The Toss will take place at 7:30 pm IST, and the match will commence at 8 pm IST.
Total Matches Played - 23
PAK Won - 13
SL Won - 10
Last Match - Sri Lanka won by 23 runs in Dubai (2022)
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.
Sri Lanka - Charith Asalanka (C), Kusal Mendis (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, and Nuwan Thusara.