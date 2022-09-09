PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Pakistan cricket team

The 12th match of the Asia Cup 2022 will see Sri Lanka facing off against Pakistan on 9th September at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Sri Lanka beat India in their last fixture to top the Super-Four table with four points in two matches. Sri Lanka successfully chased the big 174-run target in the last over with skipper Dasun Shanaka smashing unbeaten 33 runs off 18 balls. Kusal Mendis scored the highest 57 runs and Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets while conceding only 24 runs.

Pakistan beat Afghanistan in their second Super-Over fixture to reach the finals with a game in a hand. Bowlers restricted the opponent to just 129 runs and then Naseem Shah hit two back-to-back sixes in the last over to give Pakistan a one-wicket win with four balls remaining. Shadab Khan scored the highest 36 runs off 26 balls and Haris Rauf scored two wickets for 26 runs. Both teams also clash in the finals of the tournament on Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction – Match 11, Super 4 of Asia Cup

Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup

Pakistan vs Afghanistan My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis (VC)

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

PAK vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

PAK vs SL My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shadab Khan (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Dilshan Madushanka, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

This game is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST and the live action can be viewed on Star Sports Network while the live scores can be tracked on the CricketAddictor website. The live streaming will be available on the Hotstar app.