PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I match in Dubai

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage on Wednesday, September 09 at the Dubai international cricket stadium, Dubai.

Sep 09, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

Sri Lanka will lock horns with Pakistan in the last match of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage on Friday, September 9 at the Dubai International Stadium. With wins in both of the Super-4 matches, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have qualified for the finals. Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan and India, and Pakistan also prevailed over both. Prior to the crucial final, Sri Lanka and Pakistan can assess the depth of their bench strength. 

Sri Lanka and Pakistan are undefeated in the Super 4 stage and both have made it to the finals set for Sunday. If we compare the two teams, Sri Lanka are in a much better state as they have won both their Super 4 fixtures with relative ease compared to their counterparts who made a mockery of a mere 130-run chase the other night against an exuberant unit of Afghanistan. 

Sri Lankan victories have come while chasing. A little fragile-looking batting has been able to pursue high run chases with ease. Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, and Dasun Shanaka all have fired with the bat.

With important wickets from Naseem Shah, Harris Rauf, and Shadab Khan, Pakistan’s bowling appeared to be strong. Azam’s performance will be crucial during the Asia Cup’s final stages.

When will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be played on Friday, September 9.

Where will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be played in Dubai.

What time will Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match be played?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will begin at 7:30 PM.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match on TV?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

Where can you watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match online?

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia cup match will be streamed online on the Disney-Hotstar App.

