PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2022 Final Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in Dubai

Pakistan face off against Sri Lanka in the final of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan are all set to face off against Sri Lanka in the summit clash of Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, September 11 in Dubai. It will be the second meeting between these two teams in this tournament, with Dasun Shanaka's men beating Babar Azam's side by 5 wickets on Friday.

Wanindu Hasaranga was on his peak form, as he picked up three wickets and all scored the winning runs to give Sri Lanka their fourth consecutive victory at the tournament. Pakistan meanwhile will be hoping for a better show in the final.

Shanaka's side faced a defeat in their first match of Asia Cup, but since then they have won all of their subsequent games against Bangladesh, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan.

Their opponents meanwhile began their campaign with a loss against India but defeated Hong Kong and qualified for the Super 4, wherein they got the better off Rohit Sharma's men, and they also beat Afghanistan.

Even though the Lankan Lions won the dress rehearsal on Friday, they will be wary of the threat posed by Pakistan. Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup five times in their history, while Pakistan have only won twice. Which team will finally get their hands on the coveted trophy? Only time will tell.

PAK vs SL Head-to-Head record:

Overall the two teams have played 22 T20I matches against each other. Pakistan have won 13 matches and have a slight edge historically, while Sri Lanka have won the remaining nine matches.

Dream11 Prediction – Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Asia Cup 2022 Final

PAK vs SL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, Final of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

All-rounders – Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Naseem Shah (c), Dilshan Madushanka (vc), Haris Rauf

PAK vs SL Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

PAK vs SL My Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Fakhar Zaman, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Dasun Shanaka, Naseem Shah (c), Dilshan Madushanka (vc), Haris Rauf

PAK vs SL Match Details

The Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, September 11 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The live-action will be telecasted on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.