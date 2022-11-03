PAK vs SA T20 World Cup: Iftikhar Ahmed smashes BIGGEST six of Super 12 stage, video goes viral

PAK vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan's middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed hit the longest six in the Super 12s stage of this year's T20 World Cup. In response to a short delivery from South African right-arm quick Lungi Ngidi, the seasoned right-hander smashed his willow to mid-wicket.

Iftikhar positioned Ngidi in the second tier of Sydney Cricket Ground, striking the ball as far as 106 metres from the pitch area. This was the biggest maximum hit in this year's T20 World Cup until Thursday's Super 12s round.

The six was part of Iftikhar's under-pressure knock for Pakistan. After coming in at No. 5, he hammered his way to a stunning 51 off 35 balls, with Pakistan struggling at one point at 40 for 3. His innings included three fours and two sixes, the highlight of which being a 106-m mammoth six to mid-wicket.

The timing on the stroke, apart from the power involved, was the key as Iftikhar used the pace on offer from the South African seamer to his advantage and hit another of his elegant maximums out of the park.

WATCH:

READ| ‘Doodh peeta bachcha hai’: Not out Mohammad Nawaz walks, lambasted for 'lack of awareness'