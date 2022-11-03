Search icon
PAK vs SA: Star batters Babar, Rizwan disappoint again; duo slammed for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup debacle

PAK vs SA: Star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan disappointed again, getting out for 6 and 4 respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 03:20 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Pakistan needed big contributions from their best players in the do-or-die game against South Africa. However, star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan disappointed again, getting out for 6 and 4 respectively. 

Between the opening duo, Rizwan and Babar scored 4 runs against India in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener and 18 runs against Zimbabwe in their second loss. In the win against Netherlands, Rizwan scored 49 but Babar continued his rough patch getting out for 4. Both the star openers’ combined output against South Africa was just 10 runs. 

Fans have been undeniably disappointed with both who are ranked high in the world T20I rankings. Rizwan was only recently replaced by India’s Suryakumar Yadav on the top spot. Babar Azam is number 4 currently. 

With both having underwhelming outings mostly, Pakistan are on the verge of being knocked out from the tournament. Shoving the blame for the Men in Green’s “almost” failed campaign on Rizwan-Babar, fans slammed them on social media as the biggest reason for Pakistan’s downfall.

Check out some of the reactions here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan steadied Pakistan's innings after the early collapse taking the team to 185/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar and Shadab played a game-changing partnership as both scored quick fifties to take Pakistan to a respectable total. Shadab made the second fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan in just 20 balls. South Africa picked up a team hat-trick right at the end as Pakistan's batsmen dropped while trying to accelerate. The Proteas now need 186 runs to enter semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Follow live updates from PAK vs SA match here: LIVE | Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket Match Score Updates: Haris out after cameo, PAK lose 2nd wicket; 40/2 in 5 overs

 

