PAK vs SA: Star batters Babar, Rizwan disappoint again; duo slammed for Pakistan’s T20 World Cup debacle

File Photo

T20 World Cup 2022 latest news: Pakistan needed big contributions from their best players in the do-or-die game against South Africa. However, star openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan disappointed again, getting out for 6 and 4 respectively.

Between the opening duo, Rizwan and Babar scored 4 runs against India in Pakistan’s T20 World Cup opener and 18 runs against Zimbabwe in their second loss. In the win against Netherlands, Rizwan scored 49 but Babar continued his rough patch getting out for 4. Both the star openers’ combined output against South Africa was just 10 runs.

Fans have been undeniably disappointed with both who are ranked high in the world T20I rankings. Rizwan was only recently replaced by India’s Suryakumar Yadav on the top spot. Babar Azam is number 4 currently.

With both having underwhelming outings mostly, Pakistan are on the verge of being knocked out from the tournament. Shoving the blame for the Men in Green’s “almost” failed campaign on Rizwan-Babar, fans slammed them on social media as the biggest reason for Pakistan’s downfall.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Babar Azam has had an eminently forgettable tournament. If Pak fail to qualify, his and Rizwan’s failures is the major reason — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 3, 2022

Dream innings for both Babar and Rizwan #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/56xQeRIwUA — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) November 3, 2022

Again....again and then one more time and now this time against mighty Zimbabwe



We don't have words of admiration for these recursive performances by this Babar-Rizwan duo....how can be a duo this perfect man this perfect #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/yWOrD717Ah — TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) October 27, 2022

The greatest trick these two ever pulled was to convince the whole nation that playing slow is the part of their plan.

Babar and Rizwan #PAKvSA#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/41jqmhzg6y — Shariq Zahid (@MshariqZ) November 3, 2022

#PAKvSA Cheating Cheating Cheating. BCCI ne jaanbujkar UAE k pitches k jaga Australian bouncy pitches banvayi hai. BCCI = ICC = INDIAN CRICKET COUNCIL. #Babar #rizwan #pakistan #haris pic.twitter.com/bagZwsQ4hk — Shubham Sonawane (@Shubham49329536) November 3, 2022

No batting spirit is left in Babar and Rizwan. They would come in as openers to waste valuable balls in the powerplay. They only play for personal records. Shame on them #PAKvSA #SAvsPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/u7BAgstiB7 — (@ZeeshanDMP) November 3, 2022

Babar and rizwan pic.twitter.com/nOvJoM7Nbu — Muzammil Razzak (@MuzammilRazzak5) November 3, 2022

Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan steadied Pakistan's innings after the early collapse taking the team to 185/8 in 20 overs. Iftikhar and Shadab played a game-changing partnership as both scored quick fifties to take Pakistan to a respectable total. Shadab made the second fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan in just 20 balls. South Africa picked up a team hat-trick right at the end as Pakistan's batsmen dropped while trying to accelerate. The Proteas now need 186 runs to enter semi-finals at the T20 World Cup 2022.

