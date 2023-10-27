Headlines

PAK vs SA ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Chennai

Check out all the details related to Pakistan vs South Africa match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which will be played in Chennai

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:16 PM IST

Match 26 of the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup is set to witness a face-off between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday, October 27. The much-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, commencing at 2:00 pm IST.

Pakistan, after suffering two consecutive disheartening defeats at the hands of India and Afghanistan, is eagerly seeking a chance at redemption in their upcoming clash against South Africa. However, the path ahead won't be easy, as South Africa is riding high with a string of impressive victories in the 2023 World Cup. They have managed to secure wins against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and Bangladesh, all while maintaining a commendable net run rate.

Live streaming details

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: When is Pakistan vs South Africa match to be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played on Friday, October 27. 

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: At what time Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where will Pakistan vs South Africa match be played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.   

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of Pakistan vs South Africa match?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs South Africa match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

PAK vs SA, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Pakistan vs South Africa match online?
 
The Pakistan vs South Africa match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pitch report

The surface might remain balanced throughout this game and provide ample support to both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in ODIs at this venue has been 249 runs. Both pacers and spinners might get the same amount of help from the pitch.

Weather update

It is expected to be a humid day with intervals of clouds and sunshine. The temperature is expected to touch 32° C in the noon, but is expected to reduce to 29° C during the closing stages.

Pakistan vs South Africa probable playing XI

Pakistan (PAK): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams

