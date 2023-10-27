Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

HomeCricket

Cricket

PAK vs SA, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Pakistan vs South Africa Match 26

PAK vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 26, ICC Men's World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs South Africa

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:17 PM IST

Match 26 of the 2023 ICC Men's World Cup is set to witness a face-off between Pakistan and South Africa on Friday, October 27. The much-anticipated match is scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, commencing at 2:00 pm IST.

Pakistan, after suffering two consecutive disheartening defeats at the hands of India and Afghanistan, is eagerly seeking a chance at redemption in their upcoming clash against South Africa. However, the path ahead won't be easy, as South Africa is riding high with a string of impressive victories in the 2023 World Cup. They have managed to secure wins against Sri Lanka, Australia, England, and Bangladesh, all while maintaining a commendable net run rate.

Pakistan vs South Africa match details

Match: Pakistan vs South Africa, Match 26, World Cup 2023

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Date & Time: Friday, October 27, 2:00 pm IST 

Pakistan vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen

Allrounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Iftikhar Ahmed

Bowler: Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada

Pakistan vs South Africa, My Dream11 Prediction

Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

