During the current ODI tri-series, tensions reached a peak when Pakistan's aggressive fast bowler Shaheen Afridi collided with South African batsman Matthew Breetzke.

Star Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had a tense confrontation with South Africa batsman Matthew Breetzke during the third match of the tri-series on Wednesday, February 12, at National Stadium, Karachi. South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, won the toss and opted to bat first in this important match, and his team started off strong.

Afridi made an early impact for the hosts, getting Tony de Zorzi to edge one to Salman Agha at first slip, marking his first wicket of the match. However, despite this early breakthrough, captain Bavuma (82 off 96) and Breetzke put together a formidable 119-run partnership that posed a significant challenge for the Pakistan bowlers.

In a heated moment during the match, Afridi was observed aggressively confronting Breetzke, which led to a fiery exchange between the two players. The situation quickly escalated when Afridi intentionally obstructed Breetzke's path, resulting in a dramatic confrontation between the two. As tensions rose, the players engaged in a heated verbal exchange while officials and teammates intervened to diffuse the situation.

Breetzke was eventually dismissed for 83 (84) by Khushdil Shah, leaving South Africa at 238/3. He just missed out on his second consecutive century in ODIs, having played only his second match. Breetzke's innings featured ten fours and a six. In the previous match against New Zealand, the 26-year-old made headlines by scoring the highest debut score by a batsman in ODIs.

In that game, Breetzke scored an unbeaten 150* (148) with 11 fours and five sixes. However, despite his remarkable performance, New Zealand triumphed by six wickets, securing a place in the final.

