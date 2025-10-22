FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch

Kagiso Rabada produced a historic performance against Pakistan, scoring his maiden Test fifty at No. 11 while breaking a 119-year-old record. His stunning counter-attack, reminiscent of Abhishek Sharma’s style against Shaheen Afridi, left fans and critics in awe.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 22, 2025, 05:26 PM IST

PAK vs SA: Kagiso Rabada channels Abhishek Sharma against Shaheen Afridi, shatters 119-year-old record against Pakistan - Watch
Kagiso Rabada delivered the finest performance of his Test career, scoring his first fifty at a crucial moment when the Proteas needed a miracle to gain an advantage in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Rabada's impressive 71 runs came off just 61 balls as the Proteas pacer played aggressively, showcasing some remarkable strokes while forming a vital 98-run partnership for the 10th wicket with Senuran Muthusamy, who initiated South Africa's fightback after they found themselves eight wickets down for 235.

In his explosive innings of 71, Rabada broke several records after coming in to bat at No 11. His score is the highest ever by a No 11 for South Africa in Tests, surpassing Bert Vogler's 119-year-old record. Additionally, Rabada's 71 is the highest score by any batter in Tests played in Pakistan, overtaking Mushtaq Ahmed's 59 against the Proteas at the same venue during the 1997 Test match.

Furthermore, Rabada's 71 is the highest score by a No 11 batter against Pakistan in Tests, eclipsing Richard Collinge of New Zealand, who scored an unbeaten 68 against the same team in Auckland 52 years ago.

Rabada adopted an aggressive strategy right from the outset. He struck Shaheen Afridi for a six over long-on and followed it up with a lofted cover drive. He reached his maiden Test fifty in just 38 balls. Continuing his big-hitting, he helped extend South Africa's first innings lead on Day 2. After South Africa surpassed the 400-run mark, Rabada became the sixth victim of 38-year-old debutant Asif Afridi in the innings.

The two significant partnerships of 71 and 98 for the last couple of wickets not only aided in recovering from 235/8 but also provided a substantial lead of 71 runs, putting Pakistan on the back foot in the second Test. Pakistan had already lost four wickets before erasing the deficit, and thanks to the contributions from Muthusamy and Rabada, South Africa found themselves in a commanding position as they approached the end of the third day's play.

Also read| Who is Asif Afridi? Pakistan spinner once banned for spot-fixing now breaks 76-year-old Test record on debut

