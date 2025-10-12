Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

At least 12 injured in stampede at Bengal's Bardhaman Station, victims admitted to local hospital, watch video

US: 4 killed, many injured in shooting at South Carolina bar; probe launched

iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras, check how to avail this deal

‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV during Pakistan vs South Africa Test; video goes viral

Bad news for Arshad Nadeem as Pakistan Athletics Federation bans his coach due to...

Dharmendra lives with his first wife Prakash Kaur or Hema Malini? Bobby Deol reveals truth

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5% rise of Muslims in state: 'Centre's Detect, Delete,...'

IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana creates multiple world records as India women set highest ODI World Cup total vs Australia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to ac

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'

At least 12 injured in stampede at Bengal's Bardhaman Station, victims admitted to local hospital, watch video

At least 12 injured in stampede at Bengal's Bardhaman Station

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

Babar Azam has created history in the World Test Championship! During the PAK vs SA 1st Test, he surpassed Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to become the first Asian batter to reach this WTC milestone.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 12, 2025, 09:58 PM IST

PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Babar Azam surpassed both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill as he became the first Asian batter to achieve 300 runs in the annals of the World Test Championship. This remarkable feat unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. After Shan Masood was dismissed, Babar stepped up to the crease needing just three runs to hit the 300-run milestone.

The elegant right-handed batsman reached this significant landmark when an inside edge off South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy raced to the boundary during the 49th over of Pakistan's innings. In doing so, Babar moved ahead of current Indian captain Gill (2826), Rishabh Pant (2731), Rohit Sharma (2716), and Virat Kohli (2617) in the list of Asian run-scorers.

Most runs in World Test Championship history

Joe Root (ENG): 6080 runs in 69 matches

Steve Smith (AUS): 4278 runs in 55 matches

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS): 4225 runs in 53 matches

Ben Stokes (ENG): 3616 runs in 57 matches

Travis Head (AUS): 3300 runs in 52 matches

Usman Khawaja (AUS): 3288 runs in 43 matches

Zak Crawley (ENG): 3041 runs in 52 matches

Babar Azam (PAK): 3021 runs in 37 matches

Prior to Babar's milestone, Australian players Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja, along with England's Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Zak Crawley, had all reached the 3000-run mark in the WTC.

In terms of Asian batters leading the WTC run charts, Babar is closely followed by India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who has accumulated 2826 runs in 39 matches. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma rank third and fourth, with 2731 and 2716 runs, respectively.

Besides Babar, Mohammad Rizwan stands out as the only other Pakistani batter to surpass 2000 runs in the WTC, having scored a total of 2256 runs in 37 matches.

Also read| ‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV during Pakistan vs South Africa Test; video goes viral

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'
Babil Khan opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic'
Internet takes hilarious jibe after Donald Trump loses Nobel Peace Prize 2025, says, 'punching air...'
Internet takes hilarious jibe after Donald Trump loses Nobel Peace Prize 2025
Abhishek Bachchan dances with Jaya Bachchan on 'Teri Bindiya Re', netizens say 'song should be for Aishwarya'
Abhishek Bachchan dances with Jaya Bachchan on 'Teri Bindiya Re', netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19: THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz, Tanya
Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more
Delhi-NCR traffic advisory: Key route to remain closed today, check alternatives
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE