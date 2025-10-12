PAK vs SA: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill; becomes first Asian batter to achieve major WTC record

Babar Azam has created history in the World Test Championship! During the PAK vs SA 1st Test, he surpassed Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill to become the first Asian batter to reach this WTC milestone.

Babar Azam surpassed both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill as he became the first Asian batter to achieve 300 runs in the annals of the World Test Championship. This remarkable feat unfolded at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. After Shan Masood was dismissed, Babar stepped up to the crease needing just three runs to hit the 300-run milestone.

The elegant right-handed batsman reached this significant landmark when an inside edge off South African spinner Senuran Muthusamy raced to the boundary during the 49th over of Pakistan's innings. In doing so, Babar moved ahead of current Indian captain Gill (2826), Rishabh Pant (2731), Rohit Sharma (2716), and Virat Kohli (2617) in the list of Asian run-scorers.

Most runs in World Test Championship history

Joe Root (ENG): 6080 runs in 69 matches

Steve Smith (AUS): 4278 runs in 55 matches

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS): 4225 runs in 53 matches

Ben Stokes (ENG): 3616 runs in 57 matches

Travis Head (AUS): 3300 runs in 52 matches

Usman Khawaja (AUS): 3288 runs in 43 matches

Zak Crawley (ENG): 3041 runs in 52 matches

Babar Azam (PAK): 3021 runs in 37 matches

Prior to Babar's milestone, Australian players Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, and Usman Khawaja, along with England's Joe Root, Ben Stokes, and Zak Crawley, had all reached the 3000-run mark in the WTC.

In terms of Asian batters leading the WTC run charts, Babar is closely followed by India’s Test captain Shubman Gill, who has accumulated 2826 runs in 39 matches. Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma rank third and fourth, with 2731 and 2716 runs, respectively.

Besides Babar, Mohammad Rizwan stands out as the only other Pakistani batter to surpass 2000 runs in the WTC, having scored a total of 2256 runs in 37 matches.

Also read| ‘Drama karega’: Ex-PCB chief Ramiz Raja caught mocking Babar Azam on live TV during Pakistan vs South Africa Test; video goes viral