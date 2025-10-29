PAK vs SA: Babar Azam eyes historic feat, needs 9 runs to break Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record

Babar Azam is on the verge of a historic milestone ahead of the 2nd T20I. The Pakistan skipper needs just 9 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the first player to achieve a record-breaking landmark in T20 internationals.

Babar Azam faced a challenging start in the first T20I against South Africa held in Rawalpindi. After a significant break from the T20I squad, the Pakistan star returned but unfortunately fell for a duck. As one of Pakistan's finest cricketers, Babar has been grappling with a dip in form, which resulted in his exclusion from the T20 team post the T20 World Cup 2024. Nevertheless, with Pakistan's need for a dependable middle-order batsman during the Asia Cup—where they suffered three defeats against India—the board decided to reinstate Babar for the T20I series against South Africa.

Babar has consistently excelled in T20I cricket, and his statistics reflect his exceptional talent. Over the course of 129 T20Is for Pakistan, he has amassed over 4223 runs, featuring 36 fifties and three centuries, with an impressive average of 39.83—second only to Virat Kohli's 48.69 among players with 2000 or more T20I runs.

Babar Azam on the brink of achieving greatness

In the meantime, Babar Azam stands on the verge of setting a remarkable record in the upcoming second T20I. Should he score just nine more runs, he will surpass Rohit Sharma's record of 4231 runs in 129 matches, becoming the leading run-scorer in T20Is.

Most runs in Men’s T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 4231 runs

Babar Azam - 4223 runs

Virat Kohli - 4188 runs

Jos Buttler - 3869 runs

Additionally, Babar has already hit 447 fours in T20I cricket, the highest by any player, and he requires just three more fours to become the first cricketer globally to reach 450 fours in T20Is. The second T20I of the series is scheduled for October 31 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

