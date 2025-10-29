'REMEMBER’: Siddharth Anand's cryptic tweet leaves Shah Rukh Khan fans thrilled, is it for King or SRK’s 60th birthday? Netizens react
IND vs AUS 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah on verge of achieving huge milestone in Canberra, set to join list topped by Arshdeep Singh
Mohammad Rizwan's shock move embarrasses PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, triggers major crisis in Pakistan cricket
Bihar Election 2025: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says, 'If you tell Narendra Modi to dance in...'
PAK vs SA: Babar Azam eyes historic feat, needs 9 runs to break Rohit Sharma's massive T20I record
India’s First Ram Yatra Ram Katha Train: 5-star spiritual journey from Chitrakutdham to Ayodhya, check routes, dates, facilities, fare
Big Blow to India: THIS 22-year-old ruled out of first three IND vs AUS T20Is due to..., he is...
Who is Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai? Meet woman behind Uttarakhand's UCC, named head of 8th Pay Commission
Cyclone Montha Update: Landslide hit Andhra Pradesh's Srisailam Temple; know what happened
ICC Rankings: Rohit Sharma beats Shubman Gill to achieve THIS milestone, becomes...
CRICKET
Babar Azam is on the verge of a historic milestone ahead of the 2nd T20I. The Pakistan skipper needs just 9 runs to surpass Rohit Sharma and become the first player to achieve a record-breaking landmark in T20 internationals.
Babar Azam faced a challenging start in the first T20I against South Africa held in Rawalpindi. After a significant break from the T20I squad, the Pakistan star returned but unfortunately fell for a duck. As one of Pakistan's finest cricketers, Babar has been grappling with a dip in form, which resulted in his exclusion from the T20 team post the T20 World Cup 2024. Nevertheless, with Pakistan's need for a dependable middle-order batsman during the Asia Cup—where they suffered three defeats against India—the board decided to reinstate Babar for the T20I series against South Africa.
Babar has consistently excelled in T20I cricket, and his statistics reflect his exceptional talent. Over the course of 129 T20Is for Pakistan, he has amassed over 4223 runs, featuring 36 fifties and three centuries, with an impressive average of 39.83—second only to Virat Kohli's 48.69 among players with 2000 or more T20I runs.
Babar Azam on the brink of achieving greatness
In the meantime, Babar Azam stands on the verge of setting a remarkable record in the upcoming second T20I. Should he score just nine more runs, he will surpass Rohit Sharma's record of 4231 runs in 129 matches, becoming the leading run-scorer in T20Is.
Most runs in Men’s T20Is:
Rohit Sharma - 4231 runs
Babar Azam - 4223 runs
Virat Kohli - 4188 runs
Jos Buttler - 3869 runs
Additionally, Babar has already hit 447 fours in T20I cricket, the highest by any player, and he requires just three more fours to become the first cricketer globally to reach 450 fours in T20Is. The second T20I of the series is scheduled for October 31 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Also read| IND vs AUS 1st T20I LIVE Score: Rain delays play after India's dominant powerplay start