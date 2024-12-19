The talented batsman reached his 33rd ODI fifty with some exquisite shots, including a beautiful cover drive against Marco Jansen.

Babar Azam put an end to his long wait for a half-century in the 50-over format with an outstanding performance against South Africa in the second ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. Babar, who had been struggling in ODI cricket recently, played a brilliant innings to give Pakistan a strong start while batting first against the Proteas. The talented batsman reached his 33rd ODI fifty with some exquisite shots, including a beautiful cover drive against Marco Jansen.

Babar displayed his skill against Jansen, who bowled a full delivery just outside off stump, tempting the edge. However, Babar elegantly leaned into the shot and guided it through the cover point region with finesse.

After a long drought, Babar finally achieved a half-century and scored over 50 runs for the first time in 21 ODI innings. The former Pakistan captain scored a remarkable 73 runs off 95 balls, including seven boundaries, and shared a 115-run partnership with captain Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. Babar was eventually dismissed by Andile Phehlukwayo in the 33rd over.

In the match, South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl first in sunny conditions at Newlands, Cape Town. The decision paid off immediately as Marco Jansen removed opening batter Abdullah Shafique for a duck in the first over. Saim Ayub showed some aggressive strokes during his 25-run innings, but was dismissed by Kwena Maphaka in the 10th over.

The home team is aiming to bounce back in the three-match series after a narrow three-wicket defeat in the opening match at Paarl on December 17th.

