PAK vs OMA: Probable Playing XI for Match No 4 of Asia Cup 2025 between Pakistan and Oman

Ahead of Match No 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, let us take a look at the possible Playing XI of both sides along with some T20I stats

Match No. 4 of the Asia Cup 2025 is all set to be played on Friday between Pakistan and Oman at the iconic Dubai International Stadium. On one hand, it is the two-time Asia Cup winners, who will look to begin their Asia Cup 2025 campaign on a positive note. On the other hand, the team of Oman will be playing their first Asia Cup match ever, aiming to begin things positively. For those unversed, Pakistan are led by Salman Ali Agha in the tournament and are missing some of their big names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Meanwhile, Oman is led by Indian-origin Jatinder Singh.

Ahead of the high-octane clash between Pakistan and Oman, let us take a look at some of the stats and the possible Playing XI of both sides.

T20I records

Oman made its T20I debut in 2015, and since then, the team has played 98 international games in the format. Out of these, Oman has won 44 and tasted defeat in 51 games. Interestingly, skipper Jatinder Singh has scored the most runs for Oman in T20Is at an average of 24.54.

On the other hand, Pakistan have played 272 T20Is so far and have won on 155 occasions.

PAK vs OMA: Possible Playing XI

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Abrar Ahmed.

Oman - Jatinder Singh (C), Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Mohammed Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Samay Shrivastava, and Shakeel Ahmad