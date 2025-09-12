PAK vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Pakistan vs Oman live on TV, online?

Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan boycott buzz intensifies as IPL team’s silent move stuns fans ahead of marquee clash
The team led by Salman Ali Agha comes in on the heels of a victory in a tri-nation series that included Afghanistan and the UAE. Pakistan is anticipated to evaluate their bowling lineup on the spin-friendly pitch in Dubai ahead of their highly anticipated match against India this Sunday.
The Asia Cup 2025 match featuring Pakistan and Oman is set to take place on September 12 at the Dubai International Stadium. After a convincing victory over Afghanistan by 75 runs in the tri-series final, Pakistan is ready to kick off its Asia Cup campaign. The team appears robust, boasting a well-rounded mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience.
Following this match, Pakistan will be looking to secure a significant win against India on September 14.
This Asia Cup marks Oman's first appearance, and they are eager to make a memorable impact. The slow pitch conditions will allow Pakistan to incorporate spinners into their lineup, a tactic that proved effective during the Tri-Series against Afghanistan and the UAE just prior to the Asia Cup.
Live Streaming Details
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan vs Oman start?
The Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan vs Oman will begin at 8 PM IST on September 12, 2025. The toss is scheduled at 7:30.
Where will the Pakistan vs Oman match take place?
Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the match between Pakistan vs Oman.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match?
The Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where will the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group A match live streaming be available?
The Sony Liv app and website will stream the Pakistan vs Oman Asia Cup Group B match live.
Squads
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem
Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Sufyan Mehmood, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Karan Sonavale, Mohammad Imran, Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Sufyan Yousaf, Nadeem Khan
